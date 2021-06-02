PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A unique and historic site in the city’s Lawrenceville neighborhood is up for sale.

The owners of Arsenal Lanes told KDKA’s Paul Martino that they hope a new owner will come along and keep the decades-old bowling tradition alive.

The bowling alley has been serving up strikes, spares and gutter balls since 1938. Located on the second floor at 44th and Butler streets, it’s become a hip hangout.

The New York Times referred to it as a place “where old school bowling vibe meets nightclub atmosphere.” Famous stars, including Tom Hanks, have hung out there.

But now owner Paul Buncher wants to put away his bowling shoes and sell it to a new, younger owner.

“It’s time. I’m at that age. I don’t want to work as much as I used to. We’d like to get out of Pittsburgh when it’s cold, which is when this business is the busiest,” said Buncher.

The bowling will continue while the lanes are on the market. What is the asking price? It is $595,000.