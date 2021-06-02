PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Making housing more affordable in Lawrenceville, a highly gentrified neighborhood, was the focus of a hearing Wednesday by the Pittsburgh Planning Commission.
One proposal would require developers of multi-unit projects to set aside 10 percent of their units as affordable apartments with lower rent.
Lawrenceville has turned into a hip spot with upscale restaurants and nightclubs. Young, well-paid professionals are moving in. Expensive condos and apartments are going up, leading to long-time residents not being able to afford to live in the area.
The Pittsburgh Planning Commission hopes to impose a new inclusionary zone that mandates affordable places to live. This zone still needs the approval of the city council.