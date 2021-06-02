By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Boom Boom Room on the South Side has been ordered to close by the Health Department.
The Allegheny County Health Department shut down the Boom Boom Room on East Carson Street over Memorial Day Weekend. The Boom Boom Room recently came into the spotlight after a man who later said he was mistaken accused NFL Star Aaron Donald of assault at the after-hours club.
The Health Department says the club was operating without a health permit and was selling liquor from an unknown source.
The Health Department lists several other violations as reasons behind the closure, including a failure to submit plans and post occupancy limits as well as inadequate pest control, cleaning and toilet facilities.
When the closure order is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.