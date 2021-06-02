By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIVERSITY PARK (KDKA) – Penn State Athletics has announced that they will allow full capacity at Beaver Stadium and other athletic venues for the upcoming season.

The decision was announced based on Governor Tom Wolf’s updated guidance that lifts most COVID-19 mitigation orders.

“We are excited to welcome our 107K strong back in Beaver Stadium and full capacity at our other athletics venues this fall with the adjustments in university, local, state, and CDC guidance,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour.

Season ticket holders for the Nittany Lions will be notified via email on June 8 about their season ticket accounts.

Penn State also said that they will still follow CDC guidance, requiring unvaccinated fans to wear masks inside university buildings at all times after June 28.

The university will also return to traditional pre-game festivities, including tailgating.

Tickets will now be converted to fully mobile tickets for all fans in order to allow for better ticket management and delivery as well as fewer physical contact points.

For more information on the tickets as well as the mobile ticketing guide, you can check out Penn State Athletics’ ticket website at this link.