By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has issued a precautionary flush and boil water advisory for parts of Pittsburgh.
The advisory comes after a break on a section of an 8-inch water main on McCartney Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This break caused low and no water pressure in portions of Elliott, Westwood and Ridgemont with PWSA water service.
The PSWA said pressure was restored roughly an hour later but the advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution. The advisory impacts approximately 570 households.
The PSWA said you should boil your water for at least one minute before drinking it, using it to make ice, brushing your teeth, preparing meals or washing dishes.
Water buffaloes have been set up at 725 Ridgemont St. and the Hershel Field parking lot.
Click here to see the impacted areas.