Crews are on the scene of the Rachel Carson Hall apartment building. Sources say the building was evacuated after the call came in for a couch fire on the eighth floor.
#BREAKING: Sources here on scene are telling me the entire Rachel Carson Hall apartment building in Tarentum is being evacuated for an 8th floor apartment fire. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/HxVdgbNw9S
— 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐊𝐃𝐊𝐀 (@roycejonesnews) June 2, 2021
Crews could be seen spraying weather through an apartment on the top floor.
Several departments are on scene, including the Allegheny County Housing Authority.
HAPPENING NOW —> Fire crews in Tarentum are spraying water through a top floor apartment building. Several departments on the scene including the Allegheny County Housing Authority. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/fIDcB39WpX
— Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 2, 2021
There have been no injuries reported yet.