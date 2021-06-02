CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, Tarentum

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) – A fire forced an evacuation of an apartment building in Tarentum Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Carnegie Man Pleads Guilty To Throwing Concrete Pieces, Pipe At Officers During Pittsburgh Riot

Crews are on the scene of the Rachel Carson Hall apartment building. Sources say the building was evacuated after the call came in for a couch fire on the eighth floor.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming For Americans?

Crews could be seen spraying weather through an apartment on the top floor.

Several departments are on scene, including the Allegheny County Housing Authority.

MORE NEWS: Registration Open For Steelers Run And Walk

There have been no injuries reported yet.