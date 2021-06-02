ROSS, Pa. (KDKA) – Simon Malls is installing cameras at the Ross Park Mall after police say their investigation into shots fired over the weekend has been difficult without security cameras.
Ross Township Police believe a total of six people were involved in a fight inside the mall near Guest Services. Two teens were arrested and are facing gun-related charges, but police say relying on cell phone video has left them at an investigative disadvantage.
Police, along with the Allegheny County DA, have been pleading with Simon Malls to install security cameras since shots rang out Saturday.
In a statement to KDKA Wednesday, the mall calls safety a top priority and says it will be installing security cameras. The mall says it will also be implementing a weapons detection K-9 program “to enhance interior patrols.”
The South Hills Village will also be getting security cameras.
Despite the chaos, no one wound up injured in the fight or while racing out of the mall to safety.