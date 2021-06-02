PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, rain chances return to the area with scattered rain chances through today.

At this point, it doesn’t look like rain totals will be very high and there will be dry periods of the day with scattered showers.

Rain totals will likely fall somewhere between a tenth of an inch of rain to maybe as much as a quarter of an inch of rain.

With the cloudy skies and unsettled weather, temperatures will likely be a little cooler than yesterday’s 75-degree high the city hit.

I have actually dropped Pittsburgh’s forecast high down to 70 degrees.

Temperatures this morning will be in the 50s. I have most places in the mid-60s heading into the afternoon.

Looking ahead, rain chances will be slightly higher on Thursday with better rain chances in the morning and slightly lower rain chances for the afternoon. Thursday highs will likely hit the mid-70s.

We then see a big surge in temperatures with highs back in the 80s as soon as Friday.

Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The hot weather sticks around into next week where we may hit 90 degrees for the first time this year.

I actually have Pittsburgh hitting 89 degrees on Monday but at least for now don’t have any 90s in my 7-Day forecast.

