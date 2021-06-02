CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is one of three players in the running for the Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented annually “to the most outstanding player in the NHL.”

Crosby joins Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Toronto’s Auston Matthews as a finalist for the award. It’s voted on every year by members of the NHL Players Association.

Crosby already has three Ted Lindsay Awards, and if he snags this one, he’ll join Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky as the only players in NHL history to get the award four or more times.

The recipient will be announced during the Stanley Cup Final.