STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating the stabbing of a 53-year-old man in Stowe Township.
According to county police, they were called to the 700 block of Broadway Avenue just after 1:00 a.m. for reports of a man stabbed.
Once they arrived on the scene, they found a 53-year-old man who had been stabbed in the shoulder.
He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
County police detectives are investigating and they're asking anyone with information to give them a call at 1-833-255-8477.
