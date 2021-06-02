By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 844 traffic crashes over Memorial Day Weekend, resulting in eight deaths and 183 injuries.
According to state police, alcohol was a factor in 63 of those crashes but it was not part of any of the fatal crashes.
They also said that over the holiday weekend, they issued 9,624 speeding citations.
While a high number, it was a drop of 4,602 from 2019 when state police issued 14,226 speeding citations.
State police did not collect data in 2020 due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts that were in place.