By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police are investigating a shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital in East Pittsburgh.READ MORE: Armstrong Tunnel Inbound Closed For Inspection Work
Just before 3:00 a.m., state police were called to the intersection of Bessemer Avenue and Grandview Avenue after reports of 6-8 gunshots were heard near the Sunoco.
Then, a man called 9-1-1 from a nearby home, saying he was shot multiple times.READ MORE: Survey Hopes To Help Pennsylvania School Districts With Internet Availability
He was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.
State police are investigating.MORE NEWS: Section Of Route 981 To Be Renamed 'Honorable Mike Reese Memorial Highway'
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details