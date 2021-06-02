By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the leg on Wednesday night in Turtle Creek.

According to Allegheny County Police, around 9:40 p.m., county dispatchers were alerted to shots fired around Lincoln Highway near Warren Drive in North Versailles.

About 20 minutes later, first responders were called to the 1400 block of Maple Avenue in Turtle Creek due to a 17-year-old male being shot in the lower leg.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police also found a vehicle with damage from gunfire in Turtle Creek.

County police detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

