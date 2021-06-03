By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking for a quick summer getaway, you'll have a couple of new options beginning today.
Allegiant has added non-stop, direct flights that begin at Pittsburgh International Airport that will go to Key West, Florida, and Norfolk, Virginia.
“We are excited to offer Pittsburgh residents Allegiant’s brand of convenient, nonstop service to two new cities,” said Drew Wells, senior vice president of revenue and planning. “As vacation travel re-emerges, locals from Key West and Norfolk will love having an affordable option to connect them to all the outdoor activities and events that Pittsburgh has to offer – without the hassle of connections or layovers.”
These new options were added to help with the summer travel surge.
As of today, those flights will be available through August.