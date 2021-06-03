By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Arnold Palmer Regional Airport says in May it saw the most passengers not just since the start of the pandemic but since 2015.READ MORE: Fire Investigators: Electrical System Failure Caused Gulf Tower Blaze
More than 31,500 people passed through the terminal in May. That’s compared to almost 2,000 last May. The airport hasn’t topped 30,000 passengers since 2015.READ MORE: Audio Cut In Speech On Black People’s Role In Memorial Day
Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo says the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the spike of passenger numbers, with people eager to get back out and travel as cases decline and vaccination rates rise.
Monzo credited the soaring numbers in part to Spirit Airlines, saying it currently takes travelers to vacation destinations like Myrtle Beach and Orlando.MORE NEWS: Man Facing Indecent Exposure Charges After Allegedly Stalking Girl In Westmoreland Mall Parking Lot
He also says the airport has made “major infrastructure” improvements over the past year.