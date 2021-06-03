CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The airport says the passenger numbers are soaring. There were over 30,000 passengers this May, compared to nearly 2,000 at the same time last year.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Arnold Palmer Regional Airport says in May it saw the most passengers not just since the start of the pandemic but since 2015.

More than 31,500 people passed through the terminal in May. That’s compared to almost 2,000 last May. The airport hasn’t topped 30,000 passengers since 2015.

Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo says the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the spike of passenger numbers, with people eager to get back out and travel as cases decline and vaccination rates rise.

Monzo credited the soaring numbers in part to Spirit Airlines, saying it currently takes travelers to vacation destinations like Myrtle Beach and Orlando.

He also says the airport has made “major infrastructure” improvements over the past year.