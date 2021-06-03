By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BALDWIN (KDKA) – The teachers in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District have done it once again.
This time around, they've created a special "bubble machine."
Carly Lutz and Rachel Thiros invented a switch toy that will allow little Sam to paint.
Sam has a neurological condition that impacts his motor skills and his teachers have been working on next-level assistive technology that will allow him to interact and play.
Carly says Sam will get to play with the bubbles during outdoor recess.