By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was shot and killed in Carrick.
Police are asking people to avoid the 300 block of Kirk Avenue while they investigate the fatal shooting.
A male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Please avoid the area at this time as police investigate. pic.twitter.com/bMu41Nb8Os
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) June 3, 2021
Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Sources say he was shot in the head.
A witness tells KDKA she heard about seven to eight shots.
There's no word on any suspects or arrests.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.