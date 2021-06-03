CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Jennifer Borrasso
Filed Under:Carrick, Fatal Shooting, Jennifer Borrasso, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was shot and killed in Carrick.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Barbershop Signs Up To Be Part Of President Joe Biden's Vaccine Outreach Program

Police are asking people to avoid the 300 block of Kirk Avenue while they investigate the fatal shooting.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Sources say he was shot in the head.

A witness tells KDKA she heard about seven to eight shots.

(Photo: KDKA)

There’s no word on any suspects or arrests.

MORE NEWS: Pa. Rep. Aaron Bernstine's Bill Looking To End Concealed Carry Permits Draws Scrutiny From CeaseFirePA

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Jennifer Borrasso