By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were injured after a crash involving a car that witnesses say was part of a funeral procession and a Port Authority bus in Homewood.

Crews were on the scene of the crash on Frankstown Avenue Thursday afternoon.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

After the crash, one person was trapped. Two were injured.

Photos from the scene show a black sedan with a shattered window, one of its side mirrors lying on the ground.

There’s no word on what led to the crash yet.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.