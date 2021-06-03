By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer crash has shut down Interstate 70 in Westmoreland County.
The crash happened near exit 57 into New Stanton.
As of this morning, both east and westbound lanes are closed.
The closure is between Exit 54, Madison and Exit 57, New Stanton.
We have sent a crew to the scene are working to get more details.
