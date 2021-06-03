By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Moshe Journo has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Dormont in 2004. He was found guilty on Thursday.
Authorities say Journo sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at his tanning parlor in Dormont in 2004. After he was released on bond, authorities say he fled the country and remained at large until he was arrested by Israeli police in December 2017.
The Allegheny County sheriff’s office and the FBI worked to extradite him back to Pittsburgh in 2019.