WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A Nevada man accused of stalking a 15-year-old girl on social media for more than a year and driving to her home in West Mifflin to have sex with her has pleaded guilty.

Thirty-one-year-old Renad Bautista pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of travel with intent to engage.

According to a criminal complaint, police say Bautista started stalking the girl when she was 13 in August of 2018.

Police say he was “constantly contacting” the victim, allegedly making comments about having sex with her, asking for nudes and threatening to come to her home and kill her when she didn’t immediately respond to his messages. He also sent mail to her house, police say.

In the spring of 2019, the criminal complaint says the FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force launched an undercover investigation and took over the victim’s social media accounts.

While pretending to be the victim, police say Bautista told them that he knew she was a minor. He allegedly told undercover investigators that he was going to marry her and said multiple times that he wanted to have sex with her.

On Dec. 9, West Mifflin Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle on Addison Avenue with a Nevada license plate. Police say they learned the vehicle had been stolen.

When they arrived on the scene, they met with a man who allegedly told them he was there to visit his female friend. Police say he gave the name of the victim and police were able to identify Bautista.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 21. He could face up to 30 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.