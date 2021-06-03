By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – As businesses struggle to hire people, some state lawmakers are backing a plan that they say will push more people to go back to work.

The bill proposed would end the extra $300 per week from the federal government, along with pandemic unemployment assistance.

Republican state lawmakers in Harrisburg say the extra benefits are disincentivizing people from looking for work.

Democrats disagree, saying businesses should pay more and offer sick leave.

The Biden Administration, meanwhile, is saying it’s all about timing.

“It’s going to take time for workers to regain confidence in the safety of the workplace, reestablish childcare, school, and commuting arrangements, and finish getting vaccinated,” said Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The bill passed out of committee and will move on to the full state house.