PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Homicide detectives are busy in the city and county after multiple shooting deaths in just the last few weeks.

Lawmakers said gun violence is at an all-time high, and some are proposing changes at the state level.

Representative Dan Frankel in Allegheny County is proposing two new pieces of legislation. Essentially if the two pieces pass, the ability to make changes to gun laws would be in the hands of local leaders.

Right now, preemption laws and gun reform is controlled by the state. Frankel believes local leaders know their communities and residents best to be able to make changes that could cut down on crime.

The changes could be anything from ordinances on gun storage or banning certain types of weapons.

“The reality here is that Pennsylvanians are dying, communities are suffering, and we need to do something about it. If the state Legislature can’t look at the evidence and act to protect the public when it comes to firearms legislation, it needs to get out of the way,” Frankel said.

Republican Representative Tim O’Neal said the proposal would make gun regulation virtually impossible since the state has 2,500 municipalities that could potentially all have different laws.

“If I chose to carry my firearm while I traveled to and from Harrisburg, I pass through hundreds of municipalities just on my three-hour drive to get out there. I would have to know each individual municipality’s regulations when it comes to my gun rights to do that lawfully,” O’Neal said.

Lawmakers return to Harrisburg at the end of the month for a summer session.

Events are planned this weekend for Pittsburgh’s 2021 Wear Orange Weekend to help curb gun violence. There are events in Braddock and Pittsburgh, where gun violence victims will speak.

