PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After being held virtually in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival is taking over the city.

The summer favorite is coming back on a much grander scale this year. The festival will spread across the entire Cultural District and pour into Point State Park, where the main stage has been set.

Along the way, you will find a stage on Fort Duquesne Boulevard. You will also find tons of food, public art displays, markets and galleries from more than 150 local artists.

Dr. Amber Epps is one of them. She and 12 other women have an exhibit called the “#NotWhite Collective” in the gallery on Liberty Avenue.

“I feel for some of us, it gave us an opportunity to make some art we would not have made last year,” said Epps.

The exhibit includes work from women who are all non-white and challenges people to think from somebody else’s viewpoint. It runs through August.

The Three Rivers Arts Festival runs through June 13 and will be open from noon to 8 p.m. starting Friday.