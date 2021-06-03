By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tunch Ilkin has announced that he will be retiring as a broadcaster to focus on his treatment as he battles ALS.READ MORE: Kidsburgh: Family-Friendly Events In June
“I have had 37 years in the NFL, with 14 as a player and the last 23 in broadcasting as the color analyst on the Pittsburgh Steelers Radio Network, and I’ve decided to retire,” said Ilkin in a statement.READ MORE: West Virginia Expands Prizes For COVID-19 Vaccinations, Including Hunting Rifles And Cash
In October 2020, Ilkin revealed that a month earlier he had been diagnosed with ALS.
“I was diagnosed with ALS in September 2020, and I want to spend this time focusing on my treatment and fighting this disease,” his statement continued. “I would like to thank Steelers President Art Rooney II, the Steelers organization, and the fans for their continued support and prayers at this time.”MORE NEWS: How To Watch Next Week's Rare 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse In Pittsburgh
Ilkin was a two-time Pro Bowl tackle with the Steelers in the 1980s.