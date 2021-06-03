PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was another night of violence in Pittsburgh and this time it was in the Central North Side.

One woman was injured after she was shot multiple times in her legs while inside her vehicle.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says the shooting took place just before 1:00 a.m. in the 1700 block of Belleau Drive.

Gunshots rang out near a playground by the Allegheny Dwellings housing development.

No children were injured but the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Public Safety says that no other victims have been located at this time.

However, more shots were fired, hitting two unoccupied vehicles and a vacant apartment.

While a motive is not known at this time, police say the crime scene unit was assessing the scene.

No further details have been made available at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details