CHARLESTON, W.Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office announced they are expanding the state’s vaccination lottery to include several prizes including hunting rifles.
During a Tuesday briefing, Justice announced those vaccinated would be entered to win hunting rifles, a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,00 second-place prize, full scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia, custom trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.READ MORE: Kidsburgh: Family-Friendly Events In June
Justice’s office also said the hunting rifles and shotguns would be customized for the winner.READ MORE: How To Watch Next Week's Rare 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse In Pittsburgh
“The faster we get people across the finish line the more lives we save. That’s all there is to it,” Gov. Justice said. “If the tab just keeps running the cost is enormous. The hospitalizations are enormous. We have to get all of our folks across the finish line.”
West Virginia residents who have been fully vaccinated will have to register to be entered to win.MORE NEWS: Critter Concerns: Protecting Your Home From Unwanted Visitors
Governor Justice said that the website to enter into the vaccine lottery will be announced in a future press conference.