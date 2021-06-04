By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 35 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.READ MORE: Three Rivers Arts Festival Is Back On Much Grander Scale After Year Off
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 17 are confirmed and 18 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 2 years to 94 years with a median age of 31 years.READ MORE: Hazmat Called For Trailer On Fire In Lawrenceville After 50 Gallons Of Diesel Fuel Spill
There have been 7,176 total hospitalizations and 101,446 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,956.MORE NEWS: 2 Men Charged In Shooting Death Of Butler County Nurse Caitlyn Kaufman Plead Not Guilty
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: