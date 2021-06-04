CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NASHVILLE. (KDKA) – The two men charged in the shooting death of a nurse from Butler County have pleaded not guilty in Tenessee, according to the Butler Eagle.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan both face first-degree murder charges in 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman’s death.

(Photos provided by Nashville Police)

Investigators say they murdered Kaufman while driving down I-440 on Dec. 4, 2020 in Nashville. Kaufman was on her way to work as a nurse at St. Thomas West Hospital at the time of the shooting.

Kaufman was a graduate of Butler High School and Clarion University.