By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NASHVILLE. (KDKA) – The two men charged in the shooting death of a nurse from Butler County have pleaded not guilty in Tenessee, according to the Butler Eagle.
Devaunte Hill and James Cowan both face first-degree murder charges in 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman's death.
Investigators say they murdered Kaufman while driving down I-440 on Dec. 4, 2020 in Nashville. Kaufman was on her way to work as a nurse at St. Thomas West Hospital at the time of the shooting.
Kaufman was a graduate of Butler High School and Clarion University.