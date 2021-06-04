By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our Pittsburgh Today Live pup, Pickles, is taking some very important steps in his training to becomes a service dog for Canine Companions.

You haven’t seen him on PTL yet because he’s spending some time getting to know the Sabo family, who also raised our first KDKA pup, Penguin.

This is a big step in the puppy-raising process, so it may be a few more weeks before we see Pickles in action.

In addition to Pickles, we also get to watch his brother, Puma, grow up.

He is also being raised here in the Pittsburgh area.

The Evans family are “first-time” puppy raisers with Canine Companions, and we look forward to sharing their story too.

Jay, Krissy, and their twin 14-year-olds and 8-year-old children are getting to know Puma, too.

We look forward to sharing all the puppy love with you! And, of course, we’ll continue to update you on Penguin’s progress in advanced service dog training.

