CLEVELAND (KDKA) – Drake Bell from "Drake and Josh" is facing attempted endangering children charges out of Ohio, TMZ reports.
TMZ says Bell appeared in Cuyahoga County court on Thursday and entered into a not guilty plea. He reportedly posted a $2,500 bond ordering him to have no contact with the victim.
The allegations stem from an incident in 2017, the same day Bell was scheduled to perform at a club in Cleveland, TMZ says.
TMZ reports he’s also facing a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.