By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pirates fans obviously love the Pirate Parrot but how do baseball fans outside of the city feel about our parrot?
A new survey from Play USA ranked the Pirate Parrot in the middle of the pack, ranking 17th out of 27 in a survey of best and worst mascots.
Clark The Cub, the Chicago Cubs mascot took the top spot, followed by the mascots of the Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins, and Baltimore Orioles.
“Slider” the furry purple mascot in Cleveland ranked as the worst mascot who ranked below San Diego’s Friar and Miami’s “Billy the Marlin.”