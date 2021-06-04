NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) – We are learning new details about a shooting that put a young man from Beaver County in the hospital.

Nyasanu Greene told KDKA on Thursday, his son, 18-year-old Nyasanu Greene II, Senior, New Brighton High School, is still recovering in the ICU but is doing well.

Loved ones said he is innocent and with gun violence on the rise among teens and the stigma surrounding young Black men and gun violence, they want parents to know this could happen to anyone.

The shooting happened just after 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The teen was leaving a late-night Memorial Day party in Ellwood City with three carloads of other kids, his father said.

He said his son was stopped in the car and the next thing he knew, “a car came up beside them and just started shooting at all of them. And my son, unfortunately, was the only one to get hit.”

Greene told KDKA his son was flown via medical helicopter to UPMC Presby.

Apparently, the bullet went through his left arm to the right side of his neck. But remarkably, “it didn’t hit anything. His esophagus is intact, his spinal cord. He has full movement. He’s very blessed,” his father said.

Greene is now pleading with other parents to not be naive.

“Don’t ever assume that it can’t happen to my kid because of where we live or who he’s around. As I said, we live in the suburbs of Pittsburgh and this happened in the suburbs of the suburbs. Ellwood City is a cow town,” said Greene.

And his message to the person who pulled the trigger on his son, “if you did it for fun, then you’re sick. But if you were angry at somebody in one of those cars. Is it really worth it,” Greene questioned?

The shooting remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

Nyasanu was just picked by Lackawanna College to be their starting tight end.

And with the length of his recovery process unclear, being at the wrong place at the wrong time may have delayed his rise to stardom.