By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you are in the market for a new condo with sweet views of Upper Lawrenceville, you are in luck.READ MORE: SWAT Situation In Hazlewood
Former Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove has put his condo on the market. It will cost you $740,000.READ MORE: Parents Of 8-Year-Old Boy Who Killed Himself After Being Bullied Reach $3 Million Settlement With School District
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is in the old McCleary School on Holmes Street.
You can check it out this weekend. There is an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.MORE NEWS: Penn Hills Police Chief Says Building A Rapport With Citizens Leads To Trust And Transparency
