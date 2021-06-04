CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
There is an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you are in the market for a new condo with sweet views of Upper Lawrenceville, you are in luck.

(Photo Credit: Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty)

Former Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove has put his condo on the market. It will cost you $740,000.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is in the old McCleary School on Holmes Street.

You can check it out this weekend. There is an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

