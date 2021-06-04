CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The team does not expect him to be ready for training camp in September.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins announced forward Evgeni Malkin underwent successful surgery on his right knee.

The team announced the news Friday. Malkin was injured after a collision during a game against the Boston Bruins on March 16.

He missed the final six weeks of the regular season, as well as Games 1 and 2 of the team’s playoffs series against the New York Islanders.

The team does not expect him to be ready for training camp in September. No specific timeframe was announced on his return.