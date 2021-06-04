By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins announced forward Evgeni Malkin underwent successful surgery on his right knee.
The team announced the news Friday. Malkin was injured after a collision during a game against the Boston Bruins on March 16.
Malkin is expected to be unavailable for training camp in September. The team expects to have a more definitive time frame for his return at that time.
He missed the final six weeks of the regular season, as well as Games 1 and 2 of the team's playoffs series against the New York Islanders.
