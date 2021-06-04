By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh says that starting on June 7, they are changing their rules about face coverings and distancing.
Fully vaccinated individuals only are required to wear masks in campus buildings indoors. They may choose to not wear masks outdoors on campus.
Pitt also says that physical distancing is not required anymore.
The university also added that people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 may still wear a mask as a matter of personal preference.