By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A brand new soccer franchise has come to the city of Pittsburgh.
On Thursday in a virtual press conference, Pittsburgh City United FC was officially unveiled.
They will debut this fall in Division 14 of the United Premier Soccer League.
The coaches of Pittsburgh’s newest team say the franchise is adding a unique element by raising awareness and support for the Alzheimer’s Association with 50% of ticket and merchandise sales going to the cause.
"The Alzheimer's Association is proud to partner with Pittsburgh City United FC," said Clay Jacobs, Executive Director of the Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. "Their dedication and desire to make a positive impact in Pittsburgh and surrounding communities will help highlight the key resources provided by the Alzheimer's Association. We're excited that this partnership will make a positive impact for many local families and we are looking forward to the kickoff of the fall UPSL season."
Along with the franchise’s support of the Alzheimer’s Association, the team also partnered with Admiral Sports, who is providing the team uniforms, including a special edition Alzheimer’s Walk Kit which will be worn on October 16 at the team’s final home game the day of the walk and that game will be played at Highmark Field.