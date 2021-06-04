By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An officer is being commended for how he handled a situation after a resident called Pittsburgh Police on a group of children playing loudly in the street.
Pittsburgh Police say that last weekend Officer Flynn responded to a call for a noise complaint but did not issue a citation.
Instead, he talked with the children about what they did for fun and found out while they like to play basketball, none of them owned a basketball.
Officer Flynn went out and bought a basketball for the children and encouraged them to play at a court and not in the street next time.
Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said he was “extremely proud of Officer Flynn and what he did to help kids in the community” and called it an example of “relational policing.”