PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers star Stephon Tuitt's brother was killed in a "tragic" hit-and-run, according to CBS affiliate WGCL-TV.
The station reports that 23-year-old Richard Bartlett III was struck and killed on a busy stretch of road in Georgia.
WGCL reports police believe that Bartlett and his girlfriend pulled over to the right-hand side of the road to apparently try to secure a mattress strapped to the top of her car. That’s when Bartlett was hit by an oncoming car and died from his injuries, says WGCL.
Johns Creek Police Capt. Todd Hood told WGCL that it was "very tragic" for the family, including "the mom and the girlfriend who witnessed this incident."

My heart is broken…
We got your back @DOCnation_7
— Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) June 4, 2021
Tuitt has been with the Steelers since 2014. Zach Banner tweeted support for his teammate, saying “my heart is broken” and “we got your back.”