By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour for non-tipped employees.
The announcement, made on Friday, did not give an exact date for when this change would take effect.
The casino said that tipped employees already take home more than $15 per hour with the combination of hourly wages and tips, adding that on top of all its benefits packages, employees are roughly making the equivalent of $25 per hour.
This change is also planned for Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
Both Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and Rivers Casino Philadelphia are owned by Rush Street Gaming.