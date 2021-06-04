BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The man at the center of the Rachael DelTondo murder case will be in a Beaver County courtroom next week.

Sheldon Jeter is accused of killing his close friend, Tyric Pugh, in Aliquippa in 2020. Jury selection starts Monday for the trial, which is expected to last several weeks.

Extra security is also expected at the courthouse on Monday. Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy would not say how much and where the extra security will be.

“We are expecting a fair amount of interest in this trial. So we will be prepared for that,” Guy said.

Jeter made national news as the man questioned but never charged in the 2018 murder of DelTondo. Jeter and the teacher were reportedly romantically involved.

“We have security apparatus to get in the building, x-ray machines, magnetometers,” Guy said. “There will be extra deputies working this case more than a normal trial.”

The trial will focus on May 15, 2020. Investigators found Pugh dead in the street and surveillance video showed a vehicle they believe belonged to Jeter.

Police say when they went to Jeter’s home, they found a weapon matching the shell casings found at the crime scene. Jeter’s attorney has denied any involvement in the case.

The district attorney would not comment if this case is connected to the DelTondo case.

As for security and safety, Sheriff Guy believes the courthouse will be protected.

“We have not received any specific threat or have any indication that there is going to be any higher opportunities or propensity for any kind of violence. We do not expect that,” he said.

The sheriff said there will be an overfill room for the public and media to watch the trial if the judge decides he wants jurors to social distance in the courtroom.