By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety said one person is in custody after SWAT responded to an apartment in Hazelwood.
Police responded to the 5600 block of 2nd Avenue on Friday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.
SWAT has been called to the scene. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/QvX9RuSwFc
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) June 5, 2021
It’s a bit hard to see, but it looks like police have taken someone into custody. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/SuVozgkKdu
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) June 5, 2021
Pittsburgh Public Safety said the suspect forced his way into a neighbor’s apartment. The resident was inside, but she was not hurt.
Officials say the man ran into his own apartment and refused to come out. He was later taken into custody without incident.
He faces burglary charges.