Pittsburgh Public Safety said the person was taken into custody without incident.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety said one person is in custody after SWAT responded to an apartment in Hazelwood.

Police responded to the 5600 block of 2nd Avenue on Friday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the suspect forced his way into a neighbor’s apartment. The resident was inside, but she was not hurt.

Officials say the man ran into his own apartment and refused to come out. He was later taken into custody without incident.

He faces burglary charges.