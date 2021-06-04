CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Hazlewood, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, SWAT Situation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety said one person is in custody after SWAT responded to an apartment in Hazlewood.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police responded to the 5600 block of 2nd Avenue on Friday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.

Officials say the person was taken into custody without incident. The call came in around 8:05 p.m.

