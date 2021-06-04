By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety said one person is in custody after SWAT responded to an apartment in Hazlewood.
Police responded to the 5600 block of 2nd Avenue on Friday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.
SWAT has been called to the scene. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/QvX9RuSwFc
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) June 5, 2021
Officials say the person was taken into custody without incident. The call came in around 8:05 p.m.
