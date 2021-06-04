CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Daisy Jade
Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, JUNE 5 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:

Hold on to your terrible towel…it’s the Best of JP Roofing FAN N’ATION! It’s gonna be the greatest collection of Pittsburgh sports stories ever made!

-The story of Franco’s Italian Army from Franco himself

-An out of this world Steelers fan cave (Derek)

-412 Fanatics: Renegades of the Rotunda

-Pirates Fan Cave: Dan Means

-Get to know Black Girl Hockey Club

-Live life out loud with Bastard Bearded Irishmen

-Summer & Spirits Matchups with Fine Wine and Good Spirits: Drinks for the Belmont Stakes

-Where Yinz Been? – Kurt Angle

Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

