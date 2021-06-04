By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — Crews are the scene of an active fire in Lawrenceville.
Around 1 p.m., crews told KDKA that Hazmat would be arriving after 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at the scene.
County 911 tells KDKA that a trailer is on fire after the flames sparked in a part of the building, called "People Ready", next to the trailer.
The building has been evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time.
There is a report about a pole being downed with live wires.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.