By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With temperatures reaching for the 90s in Pittsburgh next week, Thanksgiving is far off in the minds of many. But not Walmart.
Walmart announced Friday that it's closing all U.S. store locations on Thanksgiving to give employees time off "for all their hard work and dedication to the company over the past year."
The company also closed all stores last year, saying the decision was made to allow employees to spend time with family members during the pandemic.
Stores will operate regular hours posted hours the Wednesday before. Information about hours for Black Friday will be announced later.