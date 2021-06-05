CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Officer Joe Risher responded to the fourth grader's letter in person.
GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) — It started when a fourth grade class at Carmichaels Area School District wrote letters to professionals whose careers seemed interesting to students.

Many of the students received letters back from those they wrote to.

But Tanner Harvey was surprised when his letter to a police officer with the Allegheny County Police Department actually meant he would get to speak to him.

Officer Joe Risher came to Harvey’s fourth grade class to discuss his job and answered questions.

The officer also read Harvey’s letter aloud.

The school district thanked the officer for taking his time to speak with the class on Facebook.