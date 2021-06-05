PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On a beautiful day in the Pittsburgh area, COVID-19 restrictions now a thing of the past. There were plenty of events for people to choose from as they looked to get out of the house they’ve been stuck inside for the past 15 months.

Art, earth and activism all were in the planner for a busy Pittsburgh weekend.

“The city can celebrate in a kind of way. It’s sort of a coming out party per se for the city,” said Ronda Zegarelli, acting President of Pittsburgh Earth Day. “It’s wonderful weather, and there’s so many things going on.”

In Market Square, Go Green is celebrating World Environment Day.

“How can you have more of a plant-based diet how can you recycle how can we educate people that every day just small changes make a collective behavior change,” said Zegarelli.

Marching through the city, there was a bright display of Pittsburgh’s first collaboration of several LGBTQ+ organizations joining together for Pride Month.

“I wanted to put something together because the community has gone through so much throughout the pandemic so many people are struggling with depression and anxiety,” said Dalen Michael. “We definitely wanted to put something together in person.”

They feel there has been an attack on the transgender community since multiple states have passed or are considering anti-transgender sports legislation.

“We’re here to say that trans men are men and trans women are women. And should be treated as such,” said Michael. “I think that there needs to be national recognition around gender identity and treating people as they identify.”

And for nine more days, the chance to attend the Three Rivers Arts Festival at Point State Park is available. It is happening throughout the Cultural District with food, over 150 artists and live music.

“It’s incredible to regain a sense of, I don’t want to say normalcy, because we still have Covid but something approaching that,” said Niki Kennedy. “It’s great.”

Visitors and organizers said it’s great to see the city come alive again. And they expect it to continue as the summer goes on.