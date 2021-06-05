By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A code orange air quality alert has been issued for the Pittsburgh region by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
The alert will take effect on Sunday, June 6.
The affected areas include: Butler, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Kittanning, Ford City, Washington, Canonsburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Latrobe, Monessen, Ligonier and Donegal.
The National Weather Service advises that people avoid doing demanding activities outdoors to mitigate the effects of air pollution. They say particularly vulnerable groups are “children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases.”MORE NEWS: Code Orange Air Quality Action Day Issued For Pittsburgh Area On Saturday
A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day is currently in effect for several counties in our area.