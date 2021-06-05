MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three people, including a juvenile, were found dead after a fire in a home near Cleveland.
Middlefield Fire Department officials say the blaze in Huntsburg Township in Geauga County was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday.READ MORE: Washington And Jefferson College Adopts COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement For Students
Lt. Ben Reed says three people — a man and woman about 20 years old and a 17-year-old male — were unable to make it out of the home and were found deceased. No names were immediately released.READ MORE: Leslie Rossi, Creator Of Westmoreland Co. 'Trump House' To Be Sworn Into Pa. House Of Representatives
Reed said three other people were able to make it out of the dwelling safely and were taken to a hospital for evaluation but had no major injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the county fire investigative unit and a state fire marshal.MORE NEWS: W. Va. Senator Joe Manchin Won't Support President Biden's Election Reform Bill
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)